Akshay Oberoi has marked a new personal milestone with the purchase of a farmhouse in Karjat, following what has been described as a successful 2026. The property, reportedly worth approximately Rs 3 crores, has been under construction for around 1.5 years and is now complete.

Akshay Oberoi buys dream farmhouse in Karjat worth approx Rs 3 crores, calls it his ‘sanctuary’

Located in the scenic surroundings of Karjat, the farmhouse serves as a holiday home for Akshay and his family. While some landscaping work is still in progress, the actor has already begun spending time at the property with his loved ones.

Talking about the significance of the new home, Akshay said, “This farmhouse is more than just a property; it’s my sanctuary. A place where I can disconnect from the chaos of Mumbai and reconnect with myself and my family. The idea of having a home surrounded by nature has always been a dream. It’s soothing and gives me the perfect escape from my hectic schedule. Spending quality time with my wife and son here is truly priceless. It’s where I can relax, rejuvenate, and simply enjoy the little moments of life.”

Akshay recently spent Christmas and New Year at the farmhouse with close friends and family. The celebrations marked an early beginning to his time at the new retreat, which he has envisioned as a space away from the busy pace of Mumbai.

Reflecting on his journey from Jersey to Mumbai and eventually building a home in Karjat, Akshay also expressed gratitude for how far he has come. He said, “I feel incredibly blessed. This farmhouse wouldn’t have been possible without the fruitful projects I’ve been a part of recently. It’s a reminder of how far I’ve come and how much I have to be thankful for.”

For Akshay, the Karjat farmhouse represents more than a property purchase. It offers him a quiet space to spend time with his family, unwind from his professional commitments and enjoy a closer connection with nature.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Oberoi goes the Aamir Khan way; Shah Rukh Khan’s King marks his THIRD Christmas release; makes a STUNNING revelation: “My emotional monologue in Love Lottery is 6½ minutes LONG”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.