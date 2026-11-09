As Ramayana faces capacity issues, cinemas add UNBELIEVABLE number of midnight shows amid Diwali rush; fans can watch Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer even at 4:50 am!

The craze for Ramayana seems to be reaching another level as the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer has started getting an unusually high number of post-midnight shows in several cities. Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad, in particular, are witnessing an extraordinary demand for the mythological epic.

As Ramayana faces capacity issues, cinemas add UNBELIEVABLE number of midnight shows amid Diwali rush; fans can watch Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer even at 4:50 am!

Usually, shows between 12:00 am and 6:00 am are added during the first weekend of a big-ticket release, especially when advance bookings are phenomenal and theatres struggle to accommodate the demand. However, Ramayana has followed a different trajectory. The film was released on Thursday, November 5, just ahead of Diwali. The pre-Diwali period traditionally sees subdued footfalls as many moviegoers are occupied with shopping, preparations and festivities. As a result, a significant section of the audience was unable to catch the film during its initial days.

Now, with the holiday season kicking in, audiences are heading to cinemas in huge numbers. This has created capacity issues at several properties. To accommodate the rush, exhibitors have started adding post-midnight screenings. However, what makes Ramayana stand out is the sheer number of these shows.

Mumbai leads the midnight madness

On Tuesday, November 10, among the 3D shows, Movietime Cubic Mall has a screening at 12:35 am, while MovieMax Sion has two shows at 1:15 am and 2:10 am. Cinepolis Lake Shore Thane has a show at 12:40 am, while Maxus Borivali has screenings at 12:50 am and 2:05 am. PVR Chakala has scheduled a 1:10 am show.

One of the most striking examples is Maxus Bhayander, which has three 3D shows at 12:50 am, 2:05 am and an astonishing 4:50 am! MovieMax Kanjurmarg has a show at 12:20 am, while Cinepolis Bhandup has one at 12:45 am.

In Thane, MovieMax Eternity Mall has screenings at 12:30 am and 1:15 am, while MovieMax Wonder Mall has a 1:00 am show. MovieMax Kalyan has a screening at 12:30 am, while MovieMax Mira Road has scheduled one at 1:15 am.

Viewers can also experience 2D and 4DX shows at this ungodly hour. Speaking of 2D, INOX Malad has a show at 1:30 am, Maxus Borivali at 3:05 am, Maxus Bhayander at 1:20 am and MovieMax Kanjurmarg at 1:20 am. INOX Raghuleela, Kandivali, has a screening at 1:10 am, while PVR Lido has a show at 1:55 am. Meanwhile, those wishing to experience Ramayana in 4DX can head to Cinepolis Lake Shore Thane, which has scheduled a screening at 12:10 am.

Pune and Ahmedabad also join the frenzy

The midnight craze is not restricted to Mumbai. Pune, too, is witnessing late-night screenings of Ramayana. Cinepolis Aundh has scheduled a show at 12:05 am, while MovieMax Amanora Town Centre has one at 12:20 am. MovieMax Gold has gone a step further with a screening at 2:10 am.

Ahmedabad is also witnessing a similar trend. For the 3D version, Connplex Prahladnagar has a show at 1:45 am, Connplex Gandhinagar at 12:55 am and PVR Satyamev Emporio at 2:00 am.

The 2D version, meanwhile, has screenings at Cineprex Hanspura (1:00 am), PVR Acropolis (1:15 am), PVR Arved Transcube (1:00 am), Cineprime Nikol (12:55 am) and The Cinestar Miniplex, SP Ring Road (2:15 am).

Shockingly, not a single IMAX show has been added between 12:00 am and 6:00 am in any city in India, despite the extraordinary demand for the premium format. Nevertheless, the sheer number of post-midnight shows across multiple cities is a testament to the film’s growing demand and the extraordinary lengths exhibitors are going to accommodate the festive rush.

Also Read: Shiamak Davar shares glimpse into making of Yash’s Ravana Tandav in Ramayana, calls it an “Extraordinary creative exploration”

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