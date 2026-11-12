The producer is set to add another theatrical project to her slate, bringing together the filmmaker behind Housefull and the producer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Ektaa R Kapoor reunites with Sajid Khan and Amar Butala for new horror film; title announcement scheduled for November 13

Ektaa R Kapoor is gearing up for another theatrical outing, this time joining forces with producer Amar Butala and director Sajid Khan for a new film. The makers are set to unveil the title of the upcoming project on November 13, with the film marking Kapoor's return to the horror genre following her recent theatrical ventures.

Ektaa R Kapoor reunites with Sajid Khan and Amar Butala for new horror film; title announcement scheduled for November 13

The collaboration brings together three names with experience in mainstream Hindi cinema. While Kapoor has backed several successful entertainers across genres, Butala has been associated with films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kesari and Mission Majnu. Sajid Khan, meanwhile, is known for directing commercial entertainers including Heyy Babyy and the first two films in the Housefull franchise.

Although details about the project are currently being kept under wraps, the upcoming film is said to offer a distinct cinematic experience. The title announcement is expected to provide the first official glimpse into the project, with further details awaited.

The development comes after a notable year for Kapoor's theatrical slate. Her recent releases include Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, and The Vvaan, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. While the former revisited the horror-comedy space, the latter explored folklore and supernatural elements against an Indian setting.

With her next project also returning to horror, Kapoor continues to expand her theatrical lineup with genre-driven stories. The association with Sajid Khan and Amar Butala adds another interesting combination of filmmaking and production experience to the project.

The film's title will be officially announced on November 13, with details about its cast, storyline and release schedule yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya starrer Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan to premiere on November 24; Ektaa R Kapoor unveils nine posters

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.