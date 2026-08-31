On Saturday, August 29, Bollywood Hungama was among the first to inform readers that Mirzapur The Movie has been passed with an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). We further revealed that the run time of the film exceeds 3 hours. We now exclusively bring you the cuts given to the gangster-drama.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC cuts 35 seconds of intimate scenes in Mirzapur The Movie; mutes cuss words in 4 places, replaces abuses in 6 places

The CBFC asked for several cuts before handing over the censor certificate to the makers. To begin with, cuss words were muted at 4 places, while at 6 places, the abuses were replaced with ‘appropriate’ words. The dialogue ‘Galey se lag gar’ was also modified.

In the first half of the film, a word was replaced with 'kamar'. Meanwhile, in the post-interval part, the word 'lanth', which means idiot, was asked to be modified. A caste reference was also asked to be modified.

As for the visual cuts, the makers were asked to reduce intimate scenes by 50% through suitable modifications in visuals and sound. This was done in two scenes, one in first half and one in the second half. As a result, 35 seconds of intimate scenes were deleted.

Interestingly, not a single violent and gory scene was censored by the CBFC. Once these changes were made, the censor certificate was given to the makers of Mirzapur The Movie. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 197.19 minutes. In other words, it is 3 hours, 17 minutes and 19 seconds long.

The censor certificate also mentions that Mirzapur The Movie was passed by the Revising Committee of the CBFC. Usually, the Examining Committee is the first to view the film, and when it asks for several modifications, the makers can approach the RC. The Revising Committee then reviews the film and makes the final call on the certification and suggested modifications.

Mirzapur The Movie releases on September 4 and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Choudhary, Sushant Singh and above all, Ravi Kishan.

Also Read: Mirzapur: The Movie teaser out – Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi return ahead of September 4 release

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