Chandrachur claimed his grandfather was seriously ill at the time and unable to sign the documents. He also alleged that properties mentioned in the disputed will were later sold.

Actor Chandrachur Singh has approached the police over a long-running family inheritance dispute, alleging that his grandfather’s will was forged to prevent his late father from receiving his rightful share of the family property. According to PTI, Singh has named his aunt Gaytri Devi, two cousins and four other family members in the FIR.

Chandrachur Singh files FIR over alleged forgery of grandfather’s will, accuses family members

The complaint was registered at Rorawar police station in Aligarh on Friday. Singh has alleged that the signature of his grandfather, Thakur Harender Pal Singh, was forged on a will in 1997, at a time when his grandfather was seriously unwell and, according to the actor, was not in a condition to sign legal documents.

Singh has accused his uncle Ganga Singh and other relatives of being involved in the alleged forgery. He claimed that the disputed document resulted in his father, Captain Baldev Singh, being deprived of his share of the family inheritance.

The actor further alleged that his father was not present in Aligarh when the will was purportedly prepared. He also claimed that another uncle, Puniya Pratap Singh, had passed away before Harender Pal Singh.

According to the complaint, several valuable properties mentioned in the disputed will were subsequently sold over the years. Singh said on Friday evening that he had collected sufficient evidence to back his allegations. He also confirmed that he recorded his statement before the police following the registration of the FIR.

Gaytri Devi Had Earlier Rejected Allegations

The family dispute had come into the public domain last year when Gaytri Devi denied the allegations against her. She had accused Chandrachur Singh of attempting to falsely implicate her and maintained that the will was genuine.

Singh’s father, Captain Baldev Singh, was a former Congress MLA from Aligarh city and died a few years ago.

The police have now registered a case and begun investigating the allegations. The claims made by Chandrachur Singh in the FIR are allegations at this stage and have not yet been established.

Chandrachur Singh’s Film Career

Chandrachur Singh has worked in Hindi cinema for several years and is known for films such as Maachis, Kya Kehna and Josh. He starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai in Josh. His filmography also includes Cuttputlli and several other projects.

Also Read : Chandrachur Singh interacts with officials during Gurugram demolition drive outside his residence

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