Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment have released the teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie, marking the franchise’s transition from OTT to the big screen. The film is set to release theatrically on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Mirzapur: The Movie teaser out – Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi return ahead of September 4 release

The teaser returns to the world established in the original series’ first season in 2018, expanding the story into an untold chapter crafted for cinema. The narrative spans locations from Purvanchal to the deserts of Rajasthan.

The film reunites Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu from the original series. Jitendra Kumar steps into the role of Bablu Pandit, bringing the character back to screen, while Ravi Kishan joins the ensemble in a new role. The cast also includes Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan.

Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers. The film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026.

Also Read: Ali Fazal opens up about Mirzapur: The Film; says Guddu Pandit will be ‘more explosive’ than ever before”

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