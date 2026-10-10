Phars Films acquires the overseas theatrical distribution rights while PEN Marudhar will handle its all-India distribution.

Emraan Hashmi starrer Gunmaaster G9 has added another development to its distribution plans ahead of its theatrical release, with Phars Films acquiring the film’s overseas theatrical distribution rights. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed. The acquisition comes as the action romance, directed by Aditya Datt, prepares for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

Gunmaaster G9: Emraan Hashmi starrer gets a major overseas distribution boost ahead of November 27 release

The development was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the news on social media. Announcing the deal, he wrote, “PHARS FILM ACQUIRES OVERSEAS THEATRICAL DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS OF 'GUNMAASTER G9'... #PharsFilm, one of the leading names in Overseas distribution, has acquired the Overseas theatrical distribution rights of #GunmaasterG9, starring #EmraanHashmi.”

PHARS FILM ACQUIRES *OVERSEAS* THEATRICAL DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS OF 'GUNMAASTER G9'... #PharsFilm, one of the leading names in Overseas distribution, has acquired the *Overseas* theatrical distribution rights of #GunmaasterG9, starring #EmraanHashmi. Earlier, #PENMarudhar had acquired the *all-India* theatrical distribution rights of the film. #GunmaasterG9 marks yet another collaboration between #EmraanHashmi, music composer #HimeshReshammiya, and director #AdityaDatt, who first joined forces in 2005. Directed by Aditya Datt, #GunmaasterG9 stars #EmraanHashmi, #GeneliaDeshmukh, #AparshaktiKhurana, and #AbhishekSingh. The romantic-action film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Sangeeta Ahir, and Hunar Mukut, co-produced by Shirish Vallicha, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment P Ltd. #GunmaasterG9 will release worldwide in cinemas on 27 Nov 2026... The film is an SRE Studio LLP production. #G9 | #Gunmaaster | #HimeshReshammiyaMelodies — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2026



Phars Films has an established presence in international film distribution, with a focus on overseas markets, including the Middle East. Its association with Gunmaaster G9 gives the film a distribution partner for territories outside India as the makers work towards its planned theatrical rollout.

The overseas acquisition follows PEN Marudhar coming on board as the film’s all-India distributor. With the two distribution partners handling the domestic and international markets, respectively, the film is building its distribution network ahead of its scheduled release. However, the financial terms of the overseas deal have not been made public.

Teaser and Himesh Reshammiya collaboration add to the buzz around Gunmaaster G9

The distribution announcement comes amid the film’s ongoing promotional campaign. The teaser and the release of its first song, ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’, have introduced audiences to different aspects of the project. The song brings Emraan Hashmi together with composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya, adding a musical element to the film’s promotional outreach.

With action, romance and music forming part of its appeal, Gunmaaster G9 is gearing up for its theatrical arrival. The overseas rights acquisition marks another step in the film’s preparations for a release across domestic and international markets, although audience reception and box-office performance will ultimately be determined after its release.

Cast, crew and release details

Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action romance is a production of SRE Studio LLP.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 27, 2026. Phars Films will handle its overseas theatrical distribution, while PEN Marudhar will oversee distribution across India.

With its release date approaching, the film’s distribution partnerships and promotional campaign are expected to remain key developments as Gunmaaster G9 prepares to reach audiences in India and overseas.

Also Read: SCOOP: Pen Marudhar bags Gunmaaster G9 for Rs. 35 cr+ and Jailer 2 Hindi rights for Rs. 15 cr+

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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