Mrunal Thakur has addressed speculation about her possible involvement in Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka, but has stopped short of confirming whether she is part of the project. In a recent interview with HT City, the actor responded to questions about the rumours while keeping the focus on her latest release, Pooja Meri Jaan.

Mrunal Thakur neither confirms nor denies Raaka casting rumours, says film announcements will come on social media

When asked directly if she was doing Raaka, Mrunal laughed and said, “I like how you assume that I am doing Raaka.” She added that she would announce her upcoming projects through her social media accounts, saying, “The announcement of upcoming films, I will make it on social networking sites soon, so that we put a full stop to all these rumours.”

Mrunal Thakur wants to enjoy the process of acting

Beyond the speculation surrounding her next projects, Mrunal spoke about her approach to choosing films and learning from each experience. She said, “I just want to enjoy the process. Because an experiment is like aim, apparatus, observation, conclusion, that’s it. I don’t want to come to a conclusion that it did not work. For me, everything is you live and you learn.”

The actor had addressed similar speculation in an earlier interview with Mid-Day. While she did not confirm or deny reports about her casting in Raaka, she said, “I haven't signed any film in almost nine months. I'm waiting for a meaningful role to come my way. Whatever announcement has to happen, it will happen on my social media handle, and then I'd love to talk about it.”

What we know about Allu Arjun and Atlee's Raaka

Raaka is the upcoming sci-fi film starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. The project marks the first collaboration between the actor and the Tamil filmmaker and is scheduled for release in 2027. Deepika Padukone is also part of the film's lead cast. The ambitious pan-India project has already drawn attention for a Guinness World Record achievement in real-time motion capture, with 37 performers participating simultaneously.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur on Pooja Meri Jaan co-stars Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz; says, “Everyone brought such a different energy to sets”

More Pages: Raaka Box Office Collection

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