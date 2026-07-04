Actor Chandrachur Singh has found himself in the spotlight after a video of him interacting with officials during Gurugram's ongoing anti-encroachment drive surfaced on social media. The clip, which has since gone viral, shows the actor speaking with police personnel and officials from the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) outside his residence in DLF.

Chandrachur Singh interacts with officials during Gurugram demolition drive outside his residence

Reportedly, the interaction took place during the DTCP's large-scale enforcement drive across DLF Phases 1 to 5. The campaign is aimed at removing alleged encroachments, illegal constructions and the unauthorised commercial use of residential properties in an effort to reclaim public land and enforce urban planning regulations.

Authorities also took action against an alleged illegal structure outside Chandrachur Singh's residence. During the inspection, DTP Amit Madholia reportedly briefed the actor about the enforcement being carried out.

According to Navbharat Times, officials alleged that a boundary wall outside the property had encroached upon public road land. The report further stated that trees and plants located within the allegedly encroached area were removed as part of the demolition exercise.

In the viral video, Chandrachur Singh is seen seeking clarification from the officials regarding the scope of the action. The actor reportedly informed them that he had been living at the property for more than three decades and that his father had purchased the house in 1991.

During the conversation, Chandrachur repeatedly asked whether the demolition was limited to the structure outside the residence and whether no further action would be taken against the house itself.

Responding to his concerns, DTP Amit Madholia reportedly assured the actor that the enforcement was confined to the alleged encroachment outside the property. Following the clarification, the conversation concluded on a cordial note before the officials continued with the drive.

As of now, Chandrachur Singh has not issued any official statement regarding the incident or the reports surrounding the action outside his residence.

Also Read: Chandrachur Singh joins Bobby Deol-Jaideep Ahlawat’s ‘corrupt godman’ league; to play the villain in Huma Qureshi’s Bayaan

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