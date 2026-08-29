Captain India: Bhushan Kumar film starring Kartik Aaryan to go on floors in London on September 1

Kartik Aaryan is set to begin work on one of his much-awaited projects, Captain India. The action drama, directed by Shimit Amin, is scheduled to go on floors in London on September 1, 2026. The shoot is expected to continue through October, with the makers planning to wrap the schedule by the end of the month.

Captain India: Bhushan Kumar film starring Kartik Aaryan to go on floors in London on September 1

Captain India is inspired by the true events surrounding India’s courageous evacuation mission from a war-torn country. The film is being envisioned as an ambitious action drama that combines large-scale sequences with an emotionally driven narrative centred around a remarkable chapter involving the country and its people.

The project brings together Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Shimit Amin, who is known for helming acclaimed films including Chak De! India. The latter continues to remain relevant and resonate with audiences years after its release, making Amin’s involvement in a story rooted in courage and national spirit particularly noteworthy.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Baweja Studio, in association with Dopamine Studios, with production by S B Films, Captain India brings together a team aiming to mount the story on a large canvas. While Kartik Aaryan leads the project, the film is also expected to feature an ensemble cast, details of which are awaited.

The screenplay and story have been developed by Nash Vazifdar, Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Shrivastava. With the film drawing inspiration from real events, the makers are looking to balance the action and scale with the human emotions at the heart of the evacuation mission.

For Kartik Aaryan, Captain India adds another ambitious project to his upcoming slate and sees him collaborate with Shimit Amin for the first time. The actor will be stepping into a story that is expected to demand both physical intensity and emotional depth.

Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series continue to back projects that seek to combine commercial scale with strong, content-driven narratives. With its London shoot beginning on September 1, Captain India is now moving into the production phase.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 13, 2027, during the Independence Day weekend.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan joined by Qarib Qarib Single actress Parvathy Thiruvothu in Captain India; shooting begins next month

More Pages: Captain India Box Office Collection

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