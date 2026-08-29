Sunny Leone’s horror comedy Chudail expected to clash with Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan; producer Mahendra Dhariwal also confirms Maa Tujhhe Salaam 2 is in the pipeline

Earlier this month, it came to light that Sunny Leone has acted in a horror comedy called Chudail. We have now found more information about this film, including its possible release date.

Sunny Leone’s horror comedy Chudail expected to clash with Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan; producer Mahendra Dhariwal also confirms Maa Tujhhe Salaam 2 is in the pipeline

As per an article in Mid-Day, Chudail is on track for a grand theatrical release by September-end. It also carried a quote by producer Mahendra Dhariwal, who said, “It is the trend of horror films nowadays, and hence its timely release.”

Chudail is therefore expected to clash with the Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan. It releases in cinemas on September 25, and Chudail may arrive on the same date.

The Mid-Day article also revealed that Chudail stars Mandana Karimi as Sunny Leone's adversary along Rahul Dev, Dev Gill, Southern star comedian Brahmanandam and Sunil of Pushpa fame. Besides Mahendra Dhariwal, it is also produced by Rocky Sandhu and Paramveer Sandhu and directed by T L V Prasad.

Besides Chudail, Mahendra Dhariwal, Rocky Sandhu and Paramveer Sandhu are also working on an AI mythological venture, Mahadev Ki Mahima. He revealed, “It is visualized on a grand scale with a staggering budget of Rs. 150 crores.”

In August 2023, Bollywood Hungama had reported that a sequel to Sunny Deol's 2002 film, Maa Tujhhe Salaam, is in the offing. Incidentally, Mahendra Dhariwal is its producer and he shared an update that Maa Tujhhe Salaam 2 is indeed in the pipeline. He stated, “Following the massive action-patriotic legacy of the original 2002 hit, this sequel is being designed to bring high-stakes drama back to the silver screen.”

The announcement poster of Maa Tujhhe Salaam 2 was unveiled in August 2023. The first part, Maa Tujhhe Salaam, had the famous saying, ‘Doodh maangoge toh kheer denge, Kashmir maangoge toh chheer denge’. Maa Tujhhe Salaam 2’s poster, however, takes this dialogue one step further. It says, ‘Doodh maangoge toh kheer denge, Kashmir maangoge toh Lahore bhi chheen lenge’.

Also Read: Sunny Leone wraps up her next titled Chudail in Uttar Pradesh: Report

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