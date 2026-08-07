Akanksha Chamola to host Not Your Sanskari Show as part of Balaji Telefilms partnership

Balaji Telefilms has announced a new creator-focused digital initiative aimed at collaborating with content creators and entertainment personalities to develop original digital formats and expand their presence across platforms.

Akanksha Chamola to host Not Your Sanskari Show as part of Balaji Telefilms partnership

Actor and digital personality Akanksha Chamola has become the first creator to join the initiative. As part of the collaboration, she will launch a new chat show, Not Your Sanskari Show, which will premiere on her YouTube channel.

Akanksha Chamola on her new digital journey

Speaking about the partnership, Akanksha Chamola said the move marks a new phase in her career and will allow audiences to see a different side of her: "I've always believed that there's so much more to me than what audiences see on screen. Lock Upp gave people a chance to know the real me, and the love I received inspired me to explore new ways of connecting with them."

She added that collaborating with Balaji Telefilms goes beyond creating individual projects: "Partnering with Balaji Telefilms feels like the perfect next chapter because we're not just creating content, we're building a long-term digital identity."

Talking about her upcoming chat show, she said, "I'm especially excited to launch Not Your Sanskari Show, where audiences will get to see a completely different side of me through honest, unfiltered and entertaining conversations."

Balaji Telefilms outlines creator-focused vision

Balaji Telefilms said the new vertical is designed to support creators in developing original digital content while helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand audience engagement. Explaining the company's vision, Nitin Burman, Group Chief Revenue Officer at Balaji Telefilms Ltd., said the creator economy has evolved beyond simply producing online content. He said, "The creator economy today is no longer just about content creation, it's about building enduring brands."

He added, "Our vision is to become long-term growth partners for creators by helping them unlock their full digital potential. From content strategy and platform planning to audience development, brand collaborations, monetisation opportunities and IP creation, we'll offer an end-to-end ecosystem that enables creators to scale sustainably."

Burman also described Akanksha as a suitable choice to launch the initiative.

Focus on original creator-led content

As part of the initiative, Balaji Telefilms plans to collaborate with more creators and entertainment personalities to produce original digital content across platforms.

The company's first project under this partnership is Not Your Sanskari Show, a celebrity chat show featuring candid conversations and unscripted moments. The series is expected to be released on Akanksha Chamola's YouTube channel soon.

Also Read: Akanksha Chamola dismisses PR rumours around divorce from Gaurav Khanna; says, “This is not something we are doing for TRPs”

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