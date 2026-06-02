The first major film of the season, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, releases this Friday, June 5, and the excitement surrounding it is tremendous due to its comic genre, subject, plot, cast and the association of David Dhawan as director. The advance booking is expected to begin in cinemas today, June 2, in the evening, and it has come to light that the makers have come up with an enticing offer.

BREAKING: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai makers roll out 50% ticket discount offer for opening day

As per the popular ticket-booking platform BookMyShow, tickets will be available at a 50% discount on the day of the film’s release, that is, June 5. There are a few terms and conditions, however. The offer is applicable only on the day of release, June 5. Moreover, one needs to book two tickets, and the 50% discount is valid on tickets priced up to Rs. 200. Nevertheless, the offer could entice a larger number of viewers to watch the film and thus help Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai register a better and healthier opening-day collection.

Interestingly, two weeks ago, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions also rolled out an attractive offer for patrons on the release day of their film Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. As per the offer, tickets for shows before 5:00 pm were available for Rs. 149, while tickets for shows after 5:00 pm were priced at Rs. 199.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Rajesh Kumar and others. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC blurs condom brand names in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai; visually edits shots with names of Ben Stokes, Jos Butler

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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