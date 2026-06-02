Adarsh Gourav to begin filming for Alien: Earth season 2 next week, the actor to fly down to an international location

Indian actor Adarsh Gourav is set to reprise his role in Alien: Earth Season 2, with filming scheduled to begin in June 2026. The actor will travel to an international location in the first week of June ahead of the shoot.

Adarsh Gourav to begin filming for Alien: Earth season 2 next week, the actor to fly down to an international location

Gourav will return as “Slightly,” the character he played in Season 1 of the show. Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has officially joined the cast for the upcoming season. Alien: Earth was created by Noah Hawley and is executive produced by Ridley Scott.

Gourav said, “Coming back for Season 2 of Alien: Earth feels incredibly special. Slightly is a character who has stayed with me long after filming ended because of how emotionally complex and unpredictable he is. Getting the opportunity to explore him further in a world created by Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is both exciting and deeply fulfilling as an actor.”

“I’ll be leaving for the international schedule in the first week of June, and we begin filming shortly after. There’s a huge sense of anticipation around this season where the storytelling becomes even more ambitious. What makes this experience truly remarkable is being part of such an iconic universe alongside an extraordinary cast. Working with actors like Peter Dinklage, Timothy Olyphant, and the entire ensemble pushes you creatively every single day,” he added.

Season 2 of Alien: Earth features an ensemble cast including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant, and Peter Dinklage, alongside Adarsh Gourav.

The show is created by Noah Hawley and executive produced by Ridley Scott, and is produced as part of the broader Alien franchise. Filming for Season 2 is set to commence in June 2026.

Also Read: Adarsh Gourav announces debut music EP; to record four original tracks this Year

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