Yesterday, it came to light that veteran producer T P Aggarwal filed a petition in the Bombay Civil Court at Dindoshi against FWICE and IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association), stating that no individual or organization has the authority to impose a ban or issue a non-cooperation directive against members of the film industry. The petition comes in the wake of FWICE issuing a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh following the dispute between the actor and Excel Entertainment. Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to T P Aggarwal to further understand this matter.

EXCLUSIVE: T P Aggarwal hits out at FWICE over non-cooperation directive: “Agar woh gundagardi karke power dikhayenge, aise toh nahin chalega”; reveals that he’s planning a film with Ranveer Singh

T P Aggarwal told Bollywood Hungama, “As you are well aware, I was the president of IMPPA for 17 years and also a president of the Film Federation of India (FFI). We had received a judgment from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) when I was in IMPPA against (FWICE). The judgment clearly said that they cannot take such decisions, they cannot enter into any premises, etc. Meanwhile, I was planning to make a film and was thinking of talking to Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh. This is when I learned about (non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh).”

He expressed reservations against FWICE’s actions, “You want to make sure that the actor gets work anywhere. Aise toh aap sabki rozi roti khatam kar doge. This is when I decided to approach the court.”

When asked if FWICE officials contacted him after he filed the court case, T P Aggarwal replied, “Why should they contact me (laughs)? They should have contacted me before they made this decision. After all, they know me well and they are aware that I am an ex-president of IMPPA. Agar woh gundagardi karke apni power dikhayenge, aise toh nahin chalega na? They cannot do that.”

Lastly, has he spoken to Ranveer Singh on this issue? T P Aggarwal replied, “No, I didn’t. I have not taken this step so that Ranveer should come and talk to me. I don’t need that publicity.”

Also Read: BREAKING: Don 3 matter reaches court; producer T P Aggarwal files petition against FWICE’s non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh

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