IPL has ended and the flow of releases will now begin in full force this Friday, June 5. The first major Bollywood release of the season is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and it has generated excitement due to its fun-filled trailers, songs, casting and also because it is directed by the veteran filmmaker, David Dhawan. The makers completed the censor process last week, well in time; in this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cuts given to the comic caper.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC blurs condom brand names in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai; visually edits shots with names of Ben Stokes, Jos Butler

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with a U/A 16+ certificate. However, the makers asked for several modifications. At four places, the CBFC’s Examining Committee (EC) asked for a word to be replaced with an appropriate term. A visual of a vulgar hand gesture was also asked to be replaced.

Then, the name of the condom brand was blurred while the word indicating the flavour names was asked to be muted. A shot featuring the names of Jos Butler and Ben Stokes was visually edited to 6 seconds. Finally, the makers were asked to zoom in on the face and upper part of the body in the visuals of dancing women because their undergarments were visible.

Once these changes were made, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was handed over the censor certificate on May 27. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 136.40 minutes. In other words, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is 2 hours, 16 minutes and 40 seconds long.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Rajesh Kumar and others. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cleared by CBFC with U/A rating; runtime locked at 136 minutes

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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