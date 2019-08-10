Bollywood Hungama
Bombay HC refuses to grant stay in release of Mission Mangal

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Bombay high court on August 9, refused to grant a stay on the release of Mission Mangal, sought by US-based Indian filmmaker Radha Bharadwaj. She alleged copyright infringement and violation of confidentiality against the makers of Mission Mangal.

Bharadwaj is making Space Moms, based on women scientists of ISRO. She alleged that Ellipsis Entertainment had shared her script with Vidya Balan, one of the leading ladies of Mission Mangal. She further alleged that Vidya had leaked the story to R. Balki who then brought actor-producer Akshay Kumar, Fox Star Studios and director Jagan Shakti on board. She sought damages of Rs. 90 lakh. She filed the case against Ellipsis (Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg), Akshay Kumar, R. Balki, Fox Star Studios and Jagan Shakti.

The judge, after hearing the arguments from both the sides, held that Radha Bharadwaj had failed to make a proper case for ad interim relief. Justice Girish Kulkarni added that it is not possible to allege copyright infringement by simply attempting to draw apparent similarities between the script of Space Moms and the teaser and trailer of Mission Mangal.

Also Read: Mission Mangal takes the film marketing game a notch higher as they tie-up with multiple brands to promote the film

More Pages: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection

