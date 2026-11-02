The composer features in a new campaign film that explores how a purposeful pause over a cup of tea can help overcome creative blocks and rediscover inspiration.

Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman has been announced as the new brand ambassador of Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea, a brand owned by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL). The association marks a new chapter in the brand’s long-standing connection with music and coincides with the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Awaken Your Masterpiece’, featuring Rahman in a new film.

A.R. Rahman becomes the new face of Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea; Oscar-Winning composer launches ‘Awaken Your Masterpiece’ campaign

Known for his contribution to Indian music and his work across international projects, Rahman joins the brand in a partnership centred on creativity, dedication and the pursuit of excellence. Taj Mahal Tea, which has been associated with the idea of fine craftsmanship for over six decades, has built its identity around the phrase ‘Hazaaron Mein Ek’ and its iconic ‘Wah Taj!’ signature. The association with Rahman brings together the worlds of music and tea, with the brand drawing parallels between the composer’s creative process and its own approach to selecting and blending tea leaves.

The new campaign, ‘Awaken Your Masterpiece’, explores the role of taking a purposeful break during the creative process. In the campaign film, Rahman is seen experiencing a creative block before turning to a freshly brewed cup of Taj Mahal Tea. The pause inspires him to rediscover his creative flow, eventually leading to an uplifting melody and a joyful ‘Wah Taj!’. Through the film, the brand highlights how moments of stillness can help creators regain clarity and find inspiration.

Commenting on the association, Ishtpreet Singh, VP Beverages, HUL, said, "Over decades, Taj Mahal Tea and music have been inseparable, a bond that began with the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain and the iconic 'Wah Taj!'. As we carry that legacy forward, there could be no better custodian than A.R. Rahman, an artist whose genius is truly one in a thousand. Just as his music comes from finding the perfect note among countless possibilities, every cup of Taj Mahal is crafted from tea leaves carefully selected from thousands, blended to create a taste that stands apart. That is what makes Taj Mahal Tea Hazaaron Mein Ek 'Wah Taj!'."

Speaking about the creative direction behind the campaign, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, Group Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India, said, "Music and Taj Mahal Chai have been inseparable. It has been a beautiful journey of building a brand with music at its core and we're thrilled to partner with A R Rahman this year. The brand story of finesse and the search for excellence sits really well with everything that A R Rahman stands for. The campaign is led by our team, Fritz Gonsalves and Jayesh Raut. The film is shot by Prakash Varma (Nirvana films), who has been an integral part of the visual language of the brand for over a decade now."

The campaign continues Taj Mahal Tea’s association with music, which previously featured legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. With Rahman now joining the brand, the latest initiative seeks to extend that legacy by celebrating creativity and the pursuit of artistic excellence.

The new ‘Awaken Your Masterpiece’ campaign film is now live across Taj Mahal Tea’s digital and marketing platforms.

Also Read: AR Rahman calls Ramayana his biggest film yet, says soundtrack took 3.5 years to develop; speaks on collaborating with Hans Zimmer

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