Banita Sandhu has reportedly joined the cast of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming sci-fi action-survival thriller Samuk. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the film is currently being shot in London and is expected to feature Sandhu in a key role.

Banita Sandhu set to play British-born Indian environmentalist in Akshay Kumar’s Samuk

According to sources, Sandhu will play a British-born Indian environmentalist who becomes involved in a mission that takes her into unexpected circumstances. However, further details about her character and the film’s storyline are being kept under wraps.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Samuk marks Akshay Kumar and Shah’s collaboration after 13 years. The film is being mounted as a theatrical project and combines elements of science fiction, action and survival.

Banita Sandhu joins an eclectic cast

Sandhu has worked across Hindi and international projects since making her acting debut with Shoojit Sircar’s October. She later appeared in films including Sardar Udham and Main Vaapas Aaunga, besides featuring in the international series Bridgerton.

Her reported casting adds another name to Samuk’s ensemble, which also includes Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor and Swanand Kirkire, among others.

The makers have so far kept details about the characters largely under wraps. This has also led to curiosity around how the different actors fit into the film’s science-fiction world.

Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah reunite

Samuk brings Akshay Kumar and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah together after more than a decade. The two previously collaborated on projects including Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng and London Dreams.

With filming currently underway in London, more details about the film’s plot and characters are expected to emerge closer to its release. For now, the makers are keeping the storyline and individual character arcs closely guarded.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s Samuk wraps UK schedule, heads to Mumbai for final 20-day shoot

More Pages: Samuk Box Office Collection

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