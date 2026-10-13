Actor Sidharth Malhotra has reportedly fractured his leg and given fans a glimpse of his injury through social media. The actor shared a photograph of his injured limb covered in plaster on Instagram Stories, accompanying it with a humorous caption.

Sidharth Malhotra suffers leg injury, shares photo with a witty note!

“I took 'break a leg' tooo seriously,” Sidharth wrote, adding a light-hearted touch to the update. The actor has not shared further details about how the injury occurred or how long his recovery might take.

The post comes shortly after Sidharth and his wife, actor Kiara Advani, announced that they are expecting their second child, bringing another personal milestone into the spotlight.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announce second pregnancy

On October 7, Sidharth and Kiara announced that they were expecting their second child through a joint Instagram post. The couple shared a photograph featuring baby booties, accompanied by the caption, “Blessed once again…”

The announcement came after the birth of their daughter, Saraayah, in July 2025. The couple, who married in February 2023, welcomed their first child last year and have largely kept their family life private.

Sidharth Malhotra’s recent film release

On the professional front, Sidharth was recently seen in The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, a folklore-fantasy thriller co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. The film arrived in theatres on September 25, 2026.

Also Read: Kiara Advani enjoys a beach getaway with Sidharth Malhotra and daughter Saraayah amid second pregnancy; see post

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