After leaving the nation talking with its explosive teaser, the makers of Bandar have finally unveiled the trailer, and it takes you deeper into its world filled with twists, bold dialogues, amazing performances, and subtle humour. The film looks extremely engaging and unconventional in its approach to entertainment. With Bobby Deol collaborating with director Anurag Kashyap for the very first time, the actor has stepped into a truly unconventional role in an Anurag Kashyap film, delivering the kind of one-of-a-kind entertainment we have been waiting for.

Bandar trailer out: Bobby Deol plays a fading star trapped in a twisted crime saga

The trailer of Bandar dropped today, and in 2 minutes and a half, it does what most Hindi films take an entire first half to do: pull you in, knock you sideways, and refuse to tell you who to root for. While we see Bobby Deol attempting a very different role after his superhit streak with Animal and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, he is absolutely killing it. He appears smart, charming, and completely in sync with the madness surrounding his character. Watching him step into Anurag Kashyap’s world of storytelling is sheer joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saffron Magicworks (@saffronmagicworks)

Moreover, the trailer of Bandar keeps you hooked from start to finish. Anurag Kashyap, working with Bobby Deol for the first time, gives him space most directors never have. He uses every inch of it. He plays, a once-famous star coasting on the last fumes of relevance. Cocky on stage. Lonely off it. Swiping right on women whose names he won't remember. Until a name comes back, and a case follows. Within minutes of the trailer, the man we're laughing with becomes the man behind bars. The grin curdles. The applause stops. The cage closes. The striking presence of talented actors like Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet, and Nagesh Bhonsle adds a unique charm to it. Inspired by real events. Set inside a system that doesn't always get it right.

Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the acclaimed duo behind Paatal Lok, Kohra, and Udta Punjab. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios, Bandar releases in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.

Also Read: The wait ends! Trailer of Bobby Deol starrer Bandar to release on May 21

More Pages: Bandar Box Office Collection

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