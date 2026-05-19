Bandar is one of the anticipated films of 2026, and every new reveal from the film continues to build excitement. Marking the first collaboration between Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap, the film has already generated buzz. Its explosive teaser and first song offered a glimpse into its gritty, chaotic and intense world, leaving audiences intrigued.

The wait ends! Trailer of Bobby Deol starrer Bandar to release on May 21

With anticipation growing rapidly and the release date inching closer, excitement around the film is only getting stronger. Now, the makers are gearing up for the next big reveal as they prepare to unveil the grand and explosive trailer of Bandar on May 21.

The film’s teaser had already sparked major conversations across social media with Bobby Deol’s wild retro-rockstar avatar, gritty visuals, emotional chaos, and the dark, unpredictable world crafted by the makers. The trailer is expected to offer another powerful glimpse into the intense world of Bandar. The film also features a strong ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet, and Nagesh Bhosle.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee – the team behind Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab – Bandar is the kind of film Anurag Kashyap built his name making. Dark, unflinching, morally slippery. Not interested in telling you what to think. Very interested in making sure you can't look away.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks, and backed by Zee Studios, Bandar releases in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.

Also Read: The voice in ‘Come On Baby’ song in Bandar teaser is that of Salman Khan’s nephew and musician Ayaan Agnihotri! Deets Inside

More Pages: Bandar Box Office Collection

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