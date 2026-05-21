Red Chillies Entertainment’s Kartavya, which recently premiered on Netflix, is steadily emerging as one of the most talked-about crime dramas of the year. Starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the film has been making a powerful impact ever since its release and continues to dominate conversations not only in India but across global audiences as well. With its gripping narrative, compelling performances, and intense crime-driven storyline, the film has managed to strike a strong chord with viewers worldwide.

Kartavya takes over Netflix: Saif Ali Khan starrer ranks one in India, and second in 16 countries

The film has now created massive waves on Netflix with an impressive milestone to its name. Kartavya is currently trending at #1 in India and has secured the #2 position globally in the Global Top 10 Non-English Film category across 16 countries. The achievement reflects the film’s growing popularity and highlights how strongly it is resonating with viewers across different regions and markets. The unanimous appreciation pouring in from audiences and critics alike has further strengthened its impact, with many calling it one of Saif Ali Khan’s finest performances to date and among the best of his career so far.

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The film features Saif Ali Khan as a dedicated small-town cop who finds himself entangled in a dark and layered world of murder, corruption, child exploitation, and deeply rooted caste prejudices. Alongside him, Rasika Duggal, Manish Chaudhary, and Sanjay Mishra deliver commendable performances that leave a lasting impact.

Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, directed and written by Pulkit, Kartavya is currently streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: Amul gives Saif Ali Khan a special ‘Kartavya’ tribute; Kareena Kapoor reacts with ‘always the best’

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