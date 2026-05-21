The release of ‘Mashooqa’ from Cocktail 2 has sparked major conversation online, not just for the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, but also for a fresh plagiarism debate surrounding composer Pritam. The song, which captures a scenic road trip and the blossoming romance between the lead characters, quickly became a trending topic on social media soon after its launch.

Pritam REACTS to ‘Mashooqa’ plagiarism accusation; says trolls have become his “unpaid PR team”

Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in glamorous avatars, ‘Mashooqa’ showcases the duo slowly lowering their emotional barriers while travelling together through picturesque landscapes. The track is positioned as a fun and vibrant romantic number from Cocktail 2, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. However, discussions around the song soon shifted from its visuals and vibe to accusations of musical similarities.

A section of social media users claimed that the primary beat and tune of ‘Mashooqa’ resembled the 1993 Italian comedic song ‘Se So Arrubate A Nonna’ by the duo Bibi & Coco. The comparison quickly gained traction online, especially because Pritam has previously faced allegations of taking inspiration from international music tracks earlier in his career. Memes, comparison videos, and criticism flooded platforms within hours of the song’s release.

Responding to the controversy, Pritam addressed the accusations through his Instagram Stories and took a sarcastic dig at the online critics. Sharing his reaction, the composer wrote, “Every single of my song release comes with set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called 'imaginary similarities'.”

He further added, “Same people, same 'inspired by' thesis. Boss, at this point you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say guys NOT NICE.”

Despite the controversy, ‘Mashooqa’ continues to generate strong engagement online, largely driven by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s chemistry and the song’s visually rich presentation. The track has also added to the growing buzz around Cocktail 2, which is one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is slated to release in theatres on June 19, 2026. The film serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The makers are also gearing up to launch the film’s trailer on May 29, 2026.

Also Read: Cocktail 2 song ‘Mashooqa’ out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon turn up the heat in playful track, watch

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.