Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly received a threatening audio message, with the sender allegedly demanding crores of rupees. The actor is the latest name from the film industry to have reportedly received an extortion threat, prompting the police to investigate the matter. According to a report by Aaj Tak, the individual who sent the audio clip claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and allegedly made a demand for a large sum of money.

Ayushmann Khurrana receives threatening audio message, sender demands crores: Report

As per the report, the police are currently examining the audio message and trying to establish the identity of the person behind it. Investigators are also cross-referencing the identity claimed by the sender with voice samples available in police records to verify the authenticity of the threat. Ayushmann, meanwhile, has not issued any statement or reacted to the reports so far.

This incident comes amid a series of threatening messages reportedly received by personalities from the entertainment industry. Before Ayushmann, actor Tusshar Kapoor had also received a threatening audio message in the name of an individual identified as 'Harry Boxer'. However, preliminary investigations in that case reportedly suggested that the message could have been a hoax.

The police have reportedly stepped up their efforts to investigate such threats following the incident involving gunfire directed at actor Tiger Shroff. Authorities are working to identify the individuals and gangs allegedly responsible for sending extortion messages and threatening members of the film fraternity. The investigation is expected to establish whether these incidents are connected or separate cases.

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was most recently seen in Udta Teer, where he shared screen space with Sara Ali Khan. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, the film marked another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, the espionage comedy also featured Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Gulshan Grover, Suhail Nayyar, Rahul Bose, Mukul Dev, Ram Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The film revolved around a spy who accidentally disrupts a world of secrets and distrust, setting off a series of chaotic events. Combining comedy, action and drama, the film presented a fast-paced, family-friendly story in which even the protagonist struggles to understand the unfolding situation.

Also Read : Sooraj Barjatya brings monsoon romance with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in ‘Saawan Aaya Hai’ from Yeh Prem Mol Liya

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