Ayushmann Khurrana claims mainstream cinema is DISCRIMINATORY

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most respected actors in the industry today and it is all thanks to the calculated risks he has been taking from the start of his career. Be it Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan or Badhaai Ho, he has always proven to us that content is the king. He has a knack of sniffing out best scripts and it is just amazing how he far he has come just by doing some really good, honest work.

In his latest media interaction he spoke about the way industry has typecast actors and created clear demarcations between mainstream and parallel cinema. He claims that the whole thing is discriminatory as the lines are blurring now. He claims that we should move towards being anti label because it does not serve anyone’s purpose.

Ayushmann also believes that it is necessary that different opinions are encouraged and diversity is celebrated. Ayushmann will be seen in a number of interesting movies like Article 15, Bala, and Dream Girl. He had a blockbuster year with Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho doing amazing business at the box office in 2018.

