Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.06.2019 | 5:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Ayushmann Khurrana claims mainstream cinema is DISCRIMINATORY

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most respected actors in the industry today and it is all thanks to the calculated risks he has been taking from the start of his career. Be it Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan or Badhaai Ho, he has always proven to us that content is the king. He has a knack of sniffing out best scripts and it is just amazing how he far he has come just by doing some really good, honest work.

Ayushmann Khurrana claims mainstream cinema is DISCRIMINATORY

In his latest media interaction he spoke about the way industry has typecast actors and created clear demarcations between mainstream and parallel cinema. He claims that the whole thing is discriminatory as the lines are blurring now. He claims that we should move towards being anti label because it does not serve anyone’s purpose.

Ayushmann also believes that it is necessary that different opinions are encouraged and diversity is celebrated. Ayushmann will be seen in a number of interesting movies like Article 15, Bala, and Dream Girl. He had a blockbuster year with Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho doing amazing business at the box office in 2018.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira to direct Sharmaji Ki Beti

More Pages: Article 15 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira to direct…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Toss between Vicky…

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 to…

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann…

Bala Plagiarism Row: Ayushmann Khurrana and…

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala in trouble again…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification