The film will be directed by Akash A. Kaushik, who makes his directorial debut with this project.

Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment have announced their fourth collaboration, Udta Teer, spy comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. The film is slated to hit theatres on September 11, 2026. It has been reportedly in the making since some time.

Dharma Productions, Sikhya Entertainment announce Udta Teer starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan

The project marks another joint venture between the two banners after their previous collaborations on Kill, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and The Lunchbox. With Udta Teer, the makers are venturing into the spy-comedy genre, promising a mix of action, humour, and entertainment.

The film will be directed by Akash A. Kaushik, who makes his directorial debut with this project. Known for his writing work in Bollywood, Kaushik steps into the director’s chair for the first time with what is expected to be a lively and engaging entertainer.

Udta Teer is backed by a strong team of producers, including Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain. With a popular star cast and an experienced production team, the film is expected to generate significant buzz ahead of its release.

More details about the film’s plot and supporting cast are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann and Sara Ali Khan are also a part of another comedy in the form of Pati Patni Aur Woh Doh.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: After Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Himesh Reshammiya-Sooraj Barjatya join hands once again; ace music composer delivers 7 melodious songs for Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari starrer

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

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