On October 9, 2026, Prime Video announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Vishesh Bhatt’s Awarapan 2, the Hindi action drama that brought back Emraan Hashmi as one of his most-remembered characters. The return of Shivam comes nearly two decades after Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, became a defining film for a generation of viewers, with its brooding protagonist, poignant storytelling, and soulful music leaving a lasting imprint on popular culture.

Awarapan 2 gets OTT premiere: Emraan Hashmi starrer starts streaming on Prime Video

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 builds on that familiarity, while taking Shivam into a next chapter, blending the emotional intensity of his story with high-octane action and the nostalgic musical sensibility audiences remember from the era. The film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Vijayant Kohli, and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles, and weaves romance, action, and drama against the backdrop of the criminal underworld.

Vishesh Bhatt brings Awarapan 2, the second chapter of the blockbuster franchise. In a remote Rajasthan village, Shivam Pandit grieves at his beloved’s grave, questioning his purpose, his life. Having withdrawn from the world of crime and carrying the guilt of a past he cannot alter, he has resigned himself to a life in solitude. Then, an unexpected bond gives him a glimpse of something he had long thought beyond his reach - a reason to care, to hope, and perhaps to live differently.

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But fate has other plans. Drawn into Bangkok’s cartel war, Shivam is forced back into the darkness he had left behind. Amid violence, betrayal and an unexpected chance in love, he finds himself responsible for something beyond himself. As the lives of those he has come to care for become entwined with his own, Shivam must confront the choices that brought him here - and decide what he is willing to fight for.

Also Read: PEN Marudhar wins big bidding war for Gunmaaster G9; bags all-India distribution rights after Awarapan 2 success

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