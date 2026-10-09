Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde pay their respects as family members and industry colleagues gather to bid farewell to the veteran actor.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated at his Pune farmhouse on Thursday, October 8, following his sudden demise earlier that morning. The actor was accorded full state honours, as announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema and his social welfare initiatives. Fadnavis, along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was also seen paying his respects to the late actor at Pune airport.

Nana Patekar cremated at Pune farmhouse with Full State Honours; son Malhar Patekar performs last rites

Although Nana Patekar passed away in Goa, his mortal remains were brought to Pune in accordance with his wishes. According to reports, the actor had expressed his desire to be cremated at his Donje farmhouse in Pune. His son, Malhar Patekar, performed the last rites and lit the funeral pyre in the presence of family members, friends and colleagues from the film industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)



Several prominent personalities attended the funeral to pay their final respects to the veteran actor. Among those present were Jackie Shroff, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Anil Sharma, along with other members of the entertainment fraternity. The gathering reflected the impact Patekar had made through his work over a career spanning several decades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)



The Maharashtra government's decision to accord him a state funeral recognised not only his cinematic legacy but also his contributions to society through the Naam Foundation, which he co-founded with actor Makarand Anaspure to support drought-affected farmers and rural communities.

Nana Patekar's demise: What happened?

Nana Patekar, a Padma Shri recipient known for his acclaimed performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away at the age of 75 in the early hours of Thursday, October 8, 2026.

According to reports, the actor suffered a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was found unresponsive early in the morning and rushed to Manipal Hospital, where medical personnel reportedly attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for approximately 45 minutes. However, he could not be revived and was declared dead at around 5:20 AM IST. His son, Malhar Patekar, subsequently confirmed the news.

Known for his intense screen presence and memorable performances, Patekar leaves behind a significant body of work spanning multiple genres and languages. His passing has prompted tributes from colleagues, admirers and members of the film fraternity, as the industry remembers an actor whose contributions extended beyond the screen.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn mourns the death of Nana Patekar with a heartfelt note: “His presence was powerful, his performances unforgettable”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.