After the success of Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi has been on a different high, and his next release Gunmaaster G9 is already attracting strong trade interest ahead of its November 27 theatrical release. With both the teaser and the first song ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ making an impact, the film drew interest from exhibitors and studios across the board. However, PEN Marudhar emerged on top, winning the bid and bagging the all-India theatrical distribution rights.

PEN Marudhar wins big bidding war for Gunmaaster G9; bags all-India distribution rights after Awarapan 2 success

The teaser, released in August, has crossed 22 million views on YouTube, while ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’, which reunites Emraan and Himesh Reshammiya nearly two decades after their earlier collaborations, has crossed 43 million views and continues to feature prominently on India’s trending music charts.

The film marks another collaboration between Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and director Aditya Datt, who first worked together in 2005.

Jayantilal Gada said, “Looking at the response and the traction the film is getting, added to the on-ground excitement for Emraan, we are more than happy and equally excited to have the second Emraan starrer in our kitty. Gunmaaster G9 has all the ingredients of a theatrical entertainer — action, romance, music and a very recognisable combination of Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt and Himesh Reshammiya. The response to the teaser and ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ has been fabulous, and we are happy to partner with the team and take the film to audiences across India. We believe the film has the scale and entertainment value to create a strong theatrical experience.”

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh, Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and directed by Aditya Datt. The action romance is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

Gunmaaster G9 is a SRE Studio LLP production.

Also Read: Netizens shower praise on ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ from Gunmaaster G9, call it a “nostalgic throwback”

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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