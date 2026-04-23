Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan head to Kerala for Anees Bazmee film schedule: “Hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues”

Actor Akshay Kumar has begun the next schedule of his upcoming film with filmmaker Anees Bazmee, marking a significant step forward in their much-awaited reunion after nearly 15 years. The actor recently shared that he is heading to Kerala for a scenic outdoor shoot along with co-star Vidya Balan.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan head to Kerala for Anees Bazmee film schedule: “Hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues”

Taking to social media, Akshay posted a video from his journey and wrote, “Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam. Anees Bazmi’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous Vidya Balan and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues.”

The project marks Akshay Kumar’s reunion with Anees Bazmee after their 2011 collaboration Thank You. It also brings him back on screen with Vidya Balan for the fourth time, following their earlier successful pairings.

Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam 🌴✈️

Anees Bazmi’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @vidya_balan and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/HHdK5MeIIk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2026

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama had reported that the upcoming film is being developed as a Hindi adaptation inspired by the core premise of the Telugu hit Sankranthiki Vasthunam. A source told us, “Anees and Akshay loved the plot of the lead character stuck between his wife and ex-girlfriend that Sankranthiki Vasthunam rides on. However, the original had a lot of Telugu flavour. To make the film palatable for the Hindi audience, Anees Bazmee is reimagining the film, keeping the core plot intact.”

The Kerala schedule is expected to feature key outdoor sequences as part of the film’s narrative progression. The project has already generated interest due to the creative reunion between Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee, whose earlier collaboration had been well received.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently seen in Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar and Tabu. Released on April 16, the film recorded a strong opening weekend collection of ₹65.25 crore and has continued to benefit from positive word of mouth.

Also Read: Anees Bazmee CONFIRMS casting of his next film: “It stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz…”; CLARIFIES on Sankranthiki Vasthunam remake rumours

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