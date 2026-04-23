Earlier this month, Bollywood Hungama exclusively revealed that after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), Himesh Reshammiya and Sooraj Barjatya have reunited for the latter’s highly awaited next directorial, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. We also reported in the same article that the ace music composer has composed 7 melodious songs for the Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari starrer. Bollywood Hungama now brings you another significant update on the film’s music.

EXCLUSIVE: Himesh Reshammiya’s label bags music rights of Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya

A source told us, “Himesh Reshammiya’s music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, has acquired the music rights of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Himesh is extremely confident about the film’s songs and believes that they will receive an additional boost due to the film’s association with the Rajshri brand. Hence, he offered to release the music under his own label. The head honchos at Rajshri, including Sooraj Barjatya, evaluated the offer and then decided to go ahead with it.”

The source continued, “This is a big boost for Himesh Reshammiya Melodies as it will now release songs that are not part of Himesh Reshammiya’s home production.” Last year, the songs of Badass Ravi Kumar (2025) were released by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. The film starred Himesh and was produced under his banner. Every song was a chartbuster, adding significantly to the label’s subscriber base.

In 2025, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies also released the songs of the Marathi film Sakaal Tar Hou Dya (2025). This year, the music company has acquired the rights not just for Yeh Prem Mol Liya but also for Gunmaaster G9. The latter reunites Himesh with the Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005) team – actor Emraan Hashmi and director Aditya Datt. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana and is produced by Deepak Mukut and Hunar Mukut.

Coming back to Yeh Prem Mol Liya, the romantic musical saga is produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films and releases in cinemas on November 27.

The music labels behind Sooraj Barjatya’s films

The music of Sooraj Barjatya’s first three films – Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) and Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) – was released under HMV. With Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003) and Vivah (2006), he switched to Saregama. T-Series then acquired the music rights of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), while Zee Music Company bought the songs of Uunchai (2022).

Also Read: Sharvari calls Yeh Prem Mol Liya ‘very very special’; says working with Sooraj Barjatya is her ‘biggest dream come true’

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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