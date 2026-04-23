The blockbuster success of Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026) has benefitted everyone associated with the franchise. Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is no exception. Long admired for his impeccable comic timing and remarkable body of work, the actor has scaled new heights of popularity with the Dhurandhar series. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the producers of the Ranveer Singh-starrer were so overwhelmed by his performance and the love his character received that they rewarded him with a massive amount over and above his agreed-upon fee.

SCOOP: Rakesh Bedi gets Rs. 1 crore bonus from Dhurandhar producers after winning hearts as Jameel Jamali

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “As Jameel Jamali, Rakesh Bedi impressed, entertained and completely won over the audience. His dialogues have become immortal in the meme world, while the twist surrounding his character in the sequel further amplified his impact. The producers were deeply touched by the hard work he put into making the character so memorable. As a token of gratitude, they decided to pay him additional remuneration.”

The source further revealed, “Rakesh Bedi was paid Rs. 50 lakhs for Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge. After the release of the second part and its historic success, Aditya Dhar, who directed the films and is also one of the producers, along with his brother and partner Lokesh Dhar, handed him a cheque of Rs. 1 crore. In short, it was double the fee he had charged for the franchise.”

The source added, “With the Dhurandhar series and Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Aditya Dhar has already proved that he is a one-of-a-kind filmmaker. With this gesture, he has also shown that he is a one-of-a-kind human being. It is rare for any producer to make such a generous move.”

Apart from Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge are also produced by Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios. The franchise stars Ranveer Singh along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and others. The first part told the story of a spy infiltrating Pakistan’s mafia and political system and creating havoc from within. The sequel carried the story forward as he continued to serve his country selflessly. Rakesh Bedi played the role of Jameel Jamali, a shrewd politician from Pakistan’s Awami Party and a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Also Read: Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun praises Ranveer Singh: “Nobody will ever top Ranveer as a co-actor”

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