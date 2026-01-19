Anees Bazmee is all set to start the shoot of his next film on January 20 in Mumbai. The blockbuster filmmaker opened up about this film, which stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, in an interview to Avanti Films.

Anees Bazmee CONFIRMS casting of his next film: “It stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz…”; CLARIFIES on Sankranthiki Vasthunam remake rumours

Anees Bazmee praised Akshay Kumar, “We have a lot of love for each other. We didn’t work for so many years. However, we continued bumping into each other and our bond remained intact. When I got the story of this film and realized it would be apt for Akshay ji, I approached him. He loved the story. He’s very excited about it. We begin shooting for the film on January 20.”

When asked if he has locked a title for this film, he replied, “No, we haven’t thought of a title yet.”

Next, Anees Bazmee praised producer Dil Raju, “He has been an old friend. We were supposed to do a film with Shahid Kapoor. But it didn’t get made for some reason. Raju bhai is a very nice guy and a reputed producer down South. When our previous project didn’t materialize, I had the wish in my mind that ‘Inke liye ek film toh karni hai’. When he approached me for this film, I told him, ‘Why not?’ and signed the film.”

There have been reports that the film is a remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025). Anees Bazmee clarified, “Such rumours keep floating in the market. Until now, a lot has been said about me and my films. But I never give clarification, as the truth comes out eventually. The story of our film is close to the premise of (Sankranthiki Vasthunam). Also, Dil Raju bhai is the producer of both the films. All I can say is that hamari film acchi hai. Mehnat poori ki hai humne.”

Anees further said, “The film stars Akshay ji, Vidya ji, Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz, Zakir Hussain, Sayaji Shinde and others. Expect a lot of comedy, romance, action, songs, etc.”

