Akanksha Chamola dismisses PR rumours around divorce from Gaurav Khanna; says, “This is not something we are doing for TRPs”

Akanksha Chamola has addressed speculation surrounding her recent announcement about divorcing husband Gaurav Khanna, firmly denying claims that the revelation was made to generate publicity for the reality show Lock Upp 2. The actress, who surprised viewers with the announcement during the show's premiere, has now clarified that the decision is genuine and that the legal process for their divorce has been ongoing for quite some time.

Akanksha Chamola dismisses PR rumours around divorce from Gaurav Khanna; says, “This is not something we are doing for TRPs”

Speaking to the media ahead of the Lock Upp 2 finale, Akanksha responded to allegations that her statement was a publicity stunt designed to increase the show's viewership. Refuting the rumours, she said, “I don’t think any woman would go on such a big platform and announce that she is getting divorced from her husband just for TRPs. And if people still think that, I don’t know what to say to them. Please come to my house and speak to my legal team."

Akanksha further revealed that the legal formalities had already been initiated before she entered the reality show. According to her, the process has reached its final stage, with only the signing of the divorce papers remaining. She said, “Even before I entered Lock Upp, our legal teams were already discussing this matter. It’s just that we just have to sign the papers now. The process has already been done. So, this is not something we are doing for TRPs.”

Reporter🎙:- People say your divorce announcement with Gaurav Khanna was just for TRP. What would you say ?😭 Akanksha Chamola:- No woman would fake something like this for publicity. - My divorce with Gaurav Khanna has been in the legal process for a long time. It had… pic.twitter.com/GDTOXASrDE — Sumit (@beingsumit01) August 5, 2026

The actress also spoke about the assumptions often made about celebrities, saying that public figures should not have every personal decision viewed as an attempt to seek attention. She explained, “Even when we were getting married, people thought we were doing it for publicity. But that wasn’t true. Just because we are actors, it doesn’t mean that everything we do is only for publicity.”

Akanksha had first confirmed the separation during the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2 on June 27. At the time, she disclosed that she and Gaurav had been living separately for nearly a year and had intentionally kept the matter private while deciding on their future. Sharing details of their decision, she said, “This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year.”

She also clarified that there was no animosity between them despite ending their marriage. “There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life,” she shared.

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for a period of time. Over the years, they were regarded as one of television's popular couples, frequently sharing moments from their personal lives on social media and making public appearances together. Their decision to part ways has come as a surprise to many fans, but Akanksha has reiterated that the divorce is a personal decision and not a move intended to attract attention.

Also Read : Rubina Dilaik reveals Gaurav Khanna mocked her marriage before Bigg Boss; says, “He is the one going through divorce now”

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