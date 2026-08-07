Actor Jugal Hansraj is set to return to the Masoom universe with Masoom: The Next Generation, reuniting with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur more than four decades after making his acting debut in the 1983 classic. The upcoming film will also see Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi reprise their roles from the original, marking a reunion of the central cast that introduced audiences to one of Hindi cinema's most memorable family dramas.

Jugal Hansraj joins Masoom: The Next Generation; says returning to the film after 43 years feels “like life coming full circle”

Shekhar Kapur reflects on Jugal Hansraj's return

Speaking about bringing Jugal back for the new film, Shekhar Kapur described the reunion as an emotional moment. He said, "There is something profoundly beautiful about coming home, not to a place, but to a story that has stayed alive in people's hearts for decades. Jugal was just a young boy when we made Masoom, and today, welcoming him back as an accomplished actor is both emotional and deeply fulfilling. Reuniting him with Naseer and Shabana is a reminder that some relationships transcend cinema."

Kapur added, "As we begin this new chapter, I hope audiences experience the same honesty, tenderness and emotional truth that made Masoom so enduring."

"People still call me the 'Masoom boy'"

Jugal Hansraj shared that returning to the franchise was an easy decision when Shekhar Kapur approached him: "When Shekhar called to tell me he wanted me to be a part of the new Masoom, it made me so happy. Masoom has been a part of my life, my identity, for as long as I can remember. Even after all these years, I'm still 'that Masoom boy.'"

The actor said, "It's been more than 40 years since the film released, but people still remember it with so much affection. I constantly get stopped by people even here in New York, and they tell me with a warm smile that their kids or grandkids still listen to 'Lakdi Ki Kathi.' They meet me like I'm a member of their own family."

Reflecting on the emotional connection audiences have with the film, he added: "Masoom slowly made its way into people's hearts and made a home there. It continues to do so. I'm so excited that I can be a part of this special film and this special family. It's like life coming full circle."

Masoom: The Next Generation is described as a spiritual sequel to Shekhar Kapur's 1983 classic. Like the original, the film will explore themes of family relationships, identity and changing dynamics across generations.

The cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen and Kaveri Kapur.

The film will feature music by Academy Award-winning composer A. R. Rahman, who is also attached as a co-producer.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Kapur rumoured to team up with Avani Rai as Director of Photography for Masoom: The Next Generation

More Pages: Masoom Box Office Collection

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