The latest acquisition adds to his existing real estate portfolio, which includes a Juhu bungalow and five commercial office units in Oshiwara.

Ajay Devgn has added another property to his real estate portfolio with the purchase of an agricultural land parcel in Karjat, Maharashtra. The actor has reportedly acquired approximately 2.05 acres of land in Bhoirwadi village, located in Karjat taluka of Raigad district, for Rs 1.60 crores, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Ajay Devgn purchases 2-acre agricultural land in Karjat for Rs 1.6 crores

The transaction was registered on October 29, 2026. As per the sale deed, Rashid Hasanmiya Patel has been named as the seller, while the purchaser is listed as Ajay alias Vishal Veeru Devgan, the actor's full name as recorded in the document. The land measures 0.829 hectares, which is equivalent to around 2.05 acres.

The purchase price works out to approximately Rs 78 lakhs per acre. According to the registration details, Devgn paid stamp duty of Rs 9.6 lakhs, along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000. This takes the total transaction-related expenditure to approximately Rs 1.70 crores, excluding other incidental charges. The sale deed also states that the payment was made through banking channels in multiple instalments.

Ajay Devgn's other property investments

The latest acquisition adds to Ajay Devgn's reported residential and commercial property holdings across Mumbai. Over the years, the actor has made several investments in real estate, including residential properties and commercial office spaces.

One of his major reported acquisitions was a bungalow in Juhu, which he purchased jointly with his mother, Veena Devgn, for Rs 47.5 crores in 2021. Spread across 474.4 square metres, the property was subsequently leased to Florian Hurel Salon Private Limited in August 2026. The five-year lease agreement is expected to generate rental income of approximately Rs 10.61 crores.

In 2023, Devgn also purchased five commercial office units in the Signature building in Oshiwara, Andheri West, for a combined amount of Rs 45.09 crores. Located on the 16th and 17th floors, the offices have a combined built-up area of approximately 13,293 sq ft and include 14 parking spaces.

The actor has also leased out portions of his commercial property portfolio. In September 2024, he rented out a 3,455 sq ft office space in Signature Tower to Kabir Khan Entertainment for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh. Later, in May 2025, another office measuring 2,545 sq ft was leased to Bombay Design Centre Private Limited for an initial monthly rent of Rs 5.47 lakhs. The five-year agreement is expected to generate approximately Rs 3.3 crores.

With his latest agricultural land purchase in Karjat, Ajay Devgn has added another property investment outside Mumbai to his existing real estate portfolio.

Also Read : Ajay Devgn’s Devgn CineX expands footprint with new multiplexes in Gurugram and Rajkot

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