The actor had approached the Bombay High Court against the show-cause notice, while the food safety authority maintains that its adjudication process is underway.

The legal proceedings involving Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn over his endorsement of Vimal Elaichi are set to continue, with the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) maintaining that its adjudication process will move forward despite the actor approaching the Bombay High Court. The development comes amid increased regulatory scrutiny of celebrity endorsements linked to products that authorities allege are being promoted through surrogate branding.

Ajay Devgn faces new legal challenge over Vimal Elaichi notice as Maharashtra FDA asserts proceedings will continue

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe reiterated the department’s position while speaking to ANI. Addressing Devgn’s petition before the High Court, Mundhe said, “Even if the concerned person has moved the High Court, we have already started adjudicating proceedings and will proceed in accordance with the law.”

According to the FDA, an investigation conducted by the Assistant Commissioner has been completed, with the authority concluding that statutory violations had occurred. The matter has now been referred to the Joint Commissioner for formal adjudication. The proceedings are expected to continue unless the court issues an order restraining the department from taking further action.

The controversy follows show-cause notices issued by the Maharashtra FDA to Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff over their appearances in promotional campaigns for Vimal Elaichi. The regulator has raised concerns that advertisements for flavoured cardamom under the same brand identity could function as surrogate promotion for Vimal Pan Masala and gutkha. The manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of such products are prohibited under the relevant state food safety regulations.

The notices were issued under Sections 24 and 53 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which deal with misleading advertisements and the penalties associated with them.

In his petition before the Bombay High Court, Devgn has challenged the notice, describing the FDA’s action as arbitrary. His plea reportedly argues that any enforcement liability should rest with the manufacturing company rather than the brand ambassadors. It also states that his contractual association was limited to cardamom products and that his involvement in the promotional campaign has since ended.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on November 4 by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh C. Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna. The court’s hearing will take place as the FDA continues with its adjudication process, keeping the focus on the legal questions surrounding celebrity endorsements and alleged surrogate advertising.

Also Read: Photos: Ajay Devgn, Jeetendra, Manoj Bajpayee and other celebrities attend Anand Pandit’s Diwali party

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