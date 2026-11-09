Cybercrime is on the rise, and not just the common man, but even those associated with the film industry and politics are falling prey to it. The latest prominent personality to become a victim is Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. As per reports, he has lodged a police complaint after money was fraudulently debited from his bank account.

Ahaan Panday’s Beparwah co-star, Aaishvary Thackeray, loses Rs. 19,000 to cyber fraud; files police complaint

According to a report in The Times of India, Aaishvary Thackeray revealed that he lives with his mother, Smita, and grandmother, Kunda. He was at his residence in Andheri on October 30 when, at around 1:30 am, he received a text message informing him that Rs. 307.82 had been deducted from his bank account. Eight minutes later, he received another message notifying him of a further deduction of Rs. 15,511.98. Four more fraudulent transactions followed, taking the total amount lost to cyber fraud to Rs. 19,638.15.

Hence, Aaishvary Thackeray visited Oshiwara police station and filed a complaint. The Times of India report confirmed that the cops have begun investigating and have found that the transactions had been made overseas. The article also said that an FIR was registered against an unknown cyber fraudster under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

About Aaishvary Thackeray

Aaishvary Thackeray, 30, worked as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani (2015), starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Last year, he made his debut as an actor in Anurag Kashyap’s two-part crime comedy saga, Nishaanchi (2025). Aaishvary played a double role in his debut venture and was quite appreciated.

Besides acting, Aaishvary Thackeray also has an interest in music. In Nishaanchi's first part, he composed and wrote the song 'Pigeon Kabootar' and sang 'Neend Bhi Teri'. In the second part, he composed the 'End Theme'.

In the 2026 YRF (Yash Raj Films) Spy film, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Aaishvary was one of the music programmers on the song 'Massacre', 'Champagne', 'Haaniya' and 'Agni'. He was also one of the lyricists of 'Massacre - Midnight Version'.

Aaishvary Thackeray will next be seen as an actor in Beparwah, which marks Ahaan Panday’s second film after the sleeper blockbuster Saiyaara (2025). Besides Aaishvary and Ahaan, it also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Jimmy Sheirgill. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it releases in cinemas on March 26, 2027.

Also Read: Aaishvary Thackeray replaces Babil Khan in Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Baby

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.