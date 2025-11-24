Ever since Baby, the 2023 Telugu film directed by Sai Rajesh featuring Anand Deverakonda became a surprise blockbuster, the Hindi remake has been in the pipeline.

Aaishvary Thackeray replaces Babil Khan in Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Baby

The late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan was signed for the Hindi remake to be directed by the same director Sai Rajesh. Babil shot for the film and then had to quit for health reasons.

The Hindi remake of Baby is now back on the track, this time with Aaishvary Thackeray playing the role, which got Anand Deverakonda a sizeable amount of acclaim.

Thackeray’s co-star in Baby is the upcoming Telugu actress Upasana Shetty. The Hindi remake is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sai Rajesh.

