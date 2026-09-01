Race 4 producer Ramesh Taurani and Tips Films have addressed casting rumours, clarifying that no actor has been finalised for the action franchise yet.

The casting of Race 4 has been the subject of speculation for some time, with several Bollywood names being linked to the action franchise. Aamir Khan was the latest actor rumoured to be joining the film, following reports that Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra had also been considered at different stages.

Aamir Khan in Race 4? Ramesh Taurani BREAKS SILENCE on casting rumours

Now, producer Ramesh Taurani and Tips Films have addressed the ongoing speculation. In a statement shared on Instagram, the production house clarified that the casting process for Race 4 is still underway and no actor has been officially finalised.

Tips Films asks fans and media to wait for confirmation

While the statement did not directly mention Aamir Khan, it came amid the latest reports linking the superstar to the franchise. The makers urged media outlets and social media pages not to circulate unverified information about the cast.

“We would like to clarify that the cast of Race 4 has not yet been finalized. We sincerely request the media and social media pages to refrain from speculation and from engaging with or circulating any unverified or false news regarding the cast. Once the cast is finalized, we will make an official announcement from our end. Until then, we kindly request everyone to wait for an official confirmation before reporting or sharing any information,” the statement read.

The clarification effectively puts the current casting reports on hold, with the makers confirming that no lead actor has been locked for the upcoming instalment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tips Films (@tipsfilmsofficial)

Who will lead Race 4?

The question of who will headline Race 4 has remained a talking point among fans of the franchise. Saif Ali Khan led the first two films, Race (2008) and Race 2 (2013), before Salman Khan took over the lead in Race 3 (2018).

Since then, several actors have been linked to the fourth instalment. Aamir Khan's name recently emerged in reports, while Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra have also previously been associated with the project.

With Race 4 still in the casting stage, fans will have to wait for an official word from the makers before knowing who will take the franchise forward.

Also Read: Ramesh Taurani clarifies Akshaye Khanna won’t return for Race 4: “The work on the script is on”

More Pages: Race 4 Box Office Collection

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