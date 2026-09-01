Bollywood Hungama was the first one to confirm in February 2026 that Malamaal Weekly 2 is in the works. Two months later, in April 2026, we revealed that Amit Joshi of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) fame has been signed to direct the comic caper. While we reported last week that Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra have joined the cast of Malamaal Weekly 2, we also confirmed on August 11 that Shilpa Shirodkar has signed the comic caper, marking her grand comeback to Bollywood after 26 years. On August 13, we reported that Elvish Yadav and Rajpal Yadav have been locked and on August 14, we broke the news that Fardeen Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar have also joined the sprawling star cast. We now bring you yet another exciting piece of news from this upcoming project.

EXCLUSIVE: Esha Deol and Bigg Boss fame Soniya Bansal join the Malamaal Weekly 2 cast

We have now exclusively learned that Esha Deol and Soniya Bansal have signed Malamaal Weekly 2. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Esha Deol had made a mark in comic capers at one point. She was looking for an interesting script to get back into acting. This is when she was offered Malamaal Weekly 2. She quite liked the overall script and her part and therefore, was too happy to come on board.”

The source then said, “Meanwhile, Soniya Bansal has made a mark with her appearance on season 17 of Bigg Boss. She has acted in films and music videos and has an arresting screen presence. The makers approached her for an interesting role and Soniya is excited about it. Hence, she, too, readily signed on the dotted line.”

We recently also reported that Malamaal Weekly 2 is expected to go on floors in November 2026. The film will feature a completely new storyline. However, it will retain the core thematic flavour of the original – a group of ordinary people in a small town, driven by poverty, greed and the prospect of sudden wealth, finding themselves caught in an increasingly chaotic situation.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Industry veterans join hands for Malamaal Weekly 2; Subhash Kale, Chandraprakash Jain announce MEGA collaboration

More Pages: Malamaal Weekly 2 Box Office Collection

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