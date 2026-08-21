PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie (English) Movie Review: PAW PATROL THE DINO MOVIE benefits from a fun dinosaur setting.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie (English) Review {2.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Henry Bolan, Ron Pardo, Carter Young, Hayden Chamberlain

Director: Cal Brunker

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie Review Synopsis:

PAW PATROL: THE DINO MOVIE is the story of the mighty dogs befriending dinosaurs. The Paw Patrol goes to sea to rescue a yacht that catches fire. While returning to Adventure City, they get caught in a storm. Their boat veers towards a mysterious island that is nowhere to be seen on the map. Ryder (Henry Bolan), the leader of the patrol, decides to explore the island along with his dog squad, comprising Marshall (Carter Young), Chase (Rain Janjua), Skye (McKenna Grace), Rubble (Lucien Duncan-Reid), Rocky (William Desrosiers) and Zuma (Nylan Parthipan). They get the shock of their lives when they realize that the island is populated by gigantic but friendly dinosaurs. They also bump into a dog, Rex (Hayden Chamberlain), who has been stranded on the island for years and has befriended the creatures. Ryder and the squad return to Adventure City and inform the world about the presence of dinosaurs on ‘Dino Island’. As a result, experts from all over the world descend on the island to study the dinosaurs. Humdinger (Ron Pardo) also lands there, but with ulterior motives. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie Story Review:

Cal Brunker and Bob Barlen's story is much more interesting this time. Cal Brunker and Bob Barlen's screenplay is breezy and fast-paced, though like the previous parts, the writing suffers at some places. The dialogues add to the humour quotient.

Cal Brunker's direction is simple and kid-friendly. The previous parts also appealed to the kids more than the adults, unlike the other animated films that target the whole family. However, this part goes a notch above the first two installments as this time, the action shifts from Adventure City to an island full of dinosaurs. And these prehistoric creatures are not on a killing spree and are quite adorable. Rhubarb especially is very cute. While Chase and Skye faced trauma in the earlier films, this time, it’s Marshall who goes through a phase of self-doubt, which adds to the emotional impact. The climax is quite nail-biting and helps take the series several notches higher.

On the flipside, the film gets too illogical and senseless in places. Agreed, one doesn’t necessarily look for logic in a kiddie film, but a Disney-Pixar or DreamWorks production would have probably taken greater care of such loose ends. For instance, initially, it appears that entry to Dino Island is restricted. However, it later becomes clear that there’s no one actually monitoring access, as Humdinger manages to sneak in quite easily. If that’s the case, wouldn’t tourists and social media influencers have descended on the island in hordes to shoot videos and Reels with the dinosaurs? The character of Rex, a paraplegic dog, is a nice touch, but surprisingly, no backstory is provided about how he lost the use of his legs. Also, the much-loved Liberty simply disappears from the squad in this instalment, without any explanation. The much-publicized cameo voiceovers by Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Hudson and others are blink-and-you-miss appearances. Lastly, the PAW PATROL franchise doesn’t enjoy the same level of popularity in India as it does in several international markets.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie Review Performances:

Speaking of the voiceovers, Carter Young gets the maximum prominence and does very well. Hayden Chamberlain, Henry Bolan and Ron Pardo also make a strong impression. Rain Janjua, McKenna Grace, Lucien Duncan-Reid and Nylan Parthipan lend able support. Terry Crews (Alistair Stonewall; dynamite expert) and Meredith MacNeill (Harper Cutlass; hunter) leave a mark.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie music and other technical aspects:

Pinar Toprak’s music is peppy. Peter Chan’s production design is vibrant. The animation is at par with global standards. Ed Fuller’s editing is razor-sharp.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, PAW PATROL: THE DINO MOVIE benefits from a fun dinosaur setting, cute characters, and an engaging climax. However, the film is also quite illogical in places and suffers from loose ends. Moreover, the PAW PATROL series is not very popular in India, which could prove detrimental to its box office prospects.