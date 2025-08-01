Dhadak 2 Movie Review: DHADAK 2 makes an important comment on the caste system.

Dhadak 2 Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri

Director: Shazia Iqbal

Dhadak 2 Movie Review Synopsis:

DHADAK 2 is the story of two opposites in love. Neelesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi) belongs to the low caste and he has secured admission in the National University of Law through quota. His classmate is Vidhisha aka Vidhi (Triptii Dimri), who belongs to the upper caste. Both form a great bond and soon fall for each other. Vidhi's sister Nimisha (Deeksha Joshi) is getting married and the former invites Neelesh for the wedding ceremony. Vidhi's family has objections to this invitation but they allow him to attend anyway. Neelesh attends the wedding with a lot of excitement but here he gets the shock of his life. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Dhadak 2 Movie Story Review:

DHADAK 2 is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film PARIYERUM PERUMAL. Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal's adapted story is simple yet hard-hitting. Also, it's not a scene-by-scene adaptation. Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal's adapted screenplay is a bit dry in the first half but is quite effective post-interval. Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal's dialogues are sharp.

Shazia Iqbal's direction is quite good. It mirrors the reality and how caste-based prejudice plagues the society even today. This makes DHADAK 2 one of the bravest films in recent times. The protagonists are well fleshed out and the issues that arise because of their love story makes for a great watch. The intermission point is shocking and it takes the film to another level. Equally powerful is the climax; it'll induce claps in cinemas.

On the flipside, the first half doesn't pack the intended punch. The way Neelesh and Vidhi fall in love so quickly seems a bit unconvincing. The track of Shekhar (Priyank Tiwari) gets a raw deal and the makers don’t properly justify its presence in the narrative. Lastly, the music is not up to the mark.

Dhadak 2 – Official Trailer | Siddhant Chaturvedi | Triptii Dimri | Shazia Iqbal

Dhadak 2 Movie Review Performances:

Siddhant Chaturvedi plays a difficult role with ease. He is fully convincing as someone who wants to fight back but the limitations because of his identity prevents him from doing so. This dichotomy has been nicely brought alive by the young actor. Triptii Dimri delivers yet another superb performance. She maintains a strong position, even though her screen time is a bit limited in the second half. She shines in the pre-climax and climax. Saurabh Sachdeva (Shankar) has a crucial part and is terrific to say the least. Priyanka Tiwari is decent and she should have got more due. Vipin Sharma (Neelesh's father) has the most unique character in the film and as expected, he's dependable. Saad Bilgrami (Ronnie) is fair as the villain. Zakir Hussain (Principal Haider Ansari) and Harish Khanna (Vidhi's father Arvind) leave a huge mark. Deeksha Joshi, Aditya Thakare (Vasu), Abhay Joshi (Vidhi's uncle Prakash), Anubha Fatehpuria (Neelesh's mother) and Manjiri Pupala (Richa) do very well in supporting roles.

Dhadak 2 movie music and other technical aspects:

Songs are well woven into the narrative but won't have a shelf life. 'Bas Ek Dhadak', 'Preet Re', 'Duniya Alag' and 'Yeh Kaisa Ishq' are soulful while 'Bawaria' is foot-tapping. Tanuj Tiku's background score is in sync with the film's mood.

Sylvester Fonseca's cinematography is appropriate. Suman Roy Mahapatra's production design and Prashant Sawant's costumes are realistic. Amrit Singh's action is gripping and not too disturbing. Omkar Uttam Sakpal and Sangeeth Varghese's editing (supervising editing by Charu Shree Roy) is more or less satisfactory but the first half and some scenes in the middle of the second half could have been crisper.

Dhadak 2 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, DHADAK 2 makes an important comment on the caste system and works due to the subject, performances, hard-hitting scenes and powerful climax.