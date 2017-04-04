Here are unseen pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at a wedding Bollywood Hungama News Network ByBollywood Hungama News Network Apr 4, 2017 - 6:05 pm IST 0 Comments 0 Tags : Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Slideshow, Wedding You might also like OMG! Is Angela Krislinzki the new girl in Hrithik… 6 Photos Check out: Deepika Padukone performs Ganga Aarti… 3 Photos Check out: Imran Khan joins Mini Mathur on The… 5 Photos Check out: Aashiqui cast meets Aashiqui 2 couple… 4 Photos Check out: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma… 4 Photos Here some of the stylish Bollywood celebrities of… 8 Photos