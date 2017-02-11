Celebs at the trailer launch of the film ‘Naam Shabana’ Bollywood Hungama News Network 0 0 0 Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Shivam Nair, Neeraj Pandey Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Shivam Nair, Neeraj Pandey Manoj Bajpayee Taapsee Pannu Shivam Nair, Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey Tags : Manoj Bajpayee, Naam Shabana, Neeraj Pandey, Parties and Events, Shivam Nair, Taapsee Pannu, Trailer You might also like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt at the song launch of… 9 Photos Sana Khan inaugurates Carnival Cinemas’… 3 Photos Celebs at the trailer launch of the film… 6 Photos Freida Pinto and Pooja Hegde at the Red Carpet… 12 Photos Kalki Koechlin and Gul Panag grace the launch of… 10 Photos Abhishek Bachchan and Bhaichung Bhutia grace the… 12 Photos