Watch: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt make Amitabh Bachchan groove on ‘Jahaan chaar yaar’ on a fashion runway

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are on the promotional spree for their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The couple brought their entertainment quotient to the fashion runway at the 12th edition of Caring with Style Fashion show.

Veteran designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a special show ‘The Golden Door’ association with Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA). Along with Alia and Varun, the stars who walked the ramp included Amitabh Bachchan, Sussanne Khan and Sonali Bendre. Amitabh Bachchan wore a black kurta with white floral designs whereas the showstoppers Alia and Varun matched each other in pink and looked extremely regal in the Indian couture.

Alia and Varun made their ramp entry on their dance number ‘Tamma Tamma Again’. When it came to coming on stage along with other actors, they did not leave the opportunity to make Amitabh Bachchan groove to the song ‘Jahaan chaar yaar’. An excited Varun shared a photo with a caption that read, “Just an ordinary day tried to make @SrBachchan dance and he did.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania will release on 10th March.



