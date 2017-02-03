Watch: Hrithik Roshan invites 500 fans to Kaabil success party

The Sanjay Gupta directed Hrithik Roshan – Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil has been doing well at the box office. The film which released alongside the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees has managed to aggregate Rs. 90.55 cr since its release, and the makers are pretty happy about this.

In fact to celebrate the success of Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan and team Kaabil have decided to thank their fans for making their film big at the box office. Posting a video of their plans on Instagram, Hrithik invited movie going audiences to share selfies of themselves with their Kaabil tickets over the next couple of days. Once concluded, 500 lucky people will win a chance to celebrate the success of Kaabil with the entire cast and crew of the film. Sharing the video, Hrithik posted, “Thank You Kaabil team for making my idea happen!!! #celebrateKaabil”.

While this may be a first of its kind success party, we can’t wait to see how the audience responds to this, considering the sudden boost the film’s box office collections will get with this move.