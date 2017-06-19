When Vidya Balan’s nephew and niece directed for Tumhari Sulu

While she has struggled her way to Bollywood, Vidya Balan is now one of the most popular actors of the country. Her sister’s kids who are very close to her recently visited her on the sets of the film and they were bitten by the filmmaking bug.

Vidya Balan’s nephew Ruhaan and niece Ira visited the actress on the sets of her forthcoming release Tumhari Sulu. While they were more than happy to spend time with their aunt, what also caught their attention was the entire setup around. Dabbling their way through, Ruhaan and Ira finally found a job for themselves and that was of handling the camera. They were not only seen handling camera like a pro but they also gave out instructions to the actress.

With her nephew and niece turning camera boy and camera girl on the sets, a thrilled Vidya shared her feelings about the same as well as thanked the DOP of the film Saurabh Goswami on social media. Giving a sneak peek of the kids, Vidya posted this collage on Instagram saying, “Thank you @saurabh_goswami13 & Tumhari Sulu for this priceless moment…when you let my babies Ira & Ruhaan take turns to play cameraman-cameragirl on set…She asked me to take position while he gave me a thums up … best shot of my life I say.”

Tumhari Sulu, that also stars theatre actor Manav Kaul and former beauty queen Neha Dhupia in prominent roles, is slated to release on December 1. The film, directed by Suresh Triveni, has Vidya Balan playing the role of a late night RJ.