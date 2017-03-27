SHOCKING: This picture of Bani J and Sapna Bhavnani kissing is breaking the internet

Ever since the time Bani J (popularly known as VJ Bani) stepped into the world of glamour, she has always been talked about for her bold and ‘badaas’ attitude. After having made a name for herself as a VJ, Bani was seen in a couple of reality shows, the latest one being the just concluded season of ‘Bigg Boss’, wherein she was the first runner up.

Now a shocking photograph of Bani J and the renowned openly bisexual hair stylist Sapna Bhavnani is breaking the internet. The two ladies were rocking the scene at the renovated Razzberry Rhinoceros’s FOMO festival. The said screen grab v a boomerang video has been taken at the said festival. Both, Sapna Bhavnani and Bani J were kissing in full public view, or so suggests the image.

Bani J will be soon seen in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s TV soap Porus, wherein she will be playing the role of Queen Olympias, who happens to be mother of Alexander The Great.